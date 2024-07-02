Castaway Resort focuses on investment

Castaway Resort's water park

In a significant move to enhance the tourism experience on Qalito Island, Castaway Resort has invested $100,000 to open a water park.

General Manager Steven Andrews says the addition comes amid a record influx of visitors to the island as they aim to always upgrade the resort.

Andrews says with the resort operating at 100% capacity, a trend that has continued post-pandemic, the management recognizes the importance of continuous investment and upgrades to meet the evolving needs of their guests.

Article continues after advertisement



Castaway Resort’s water park

He believes the water park is expected to be a major draw for families and adventure seekers.

“We’ve been around for over 58 years and over the 58 years we continue to reinvest, to involve and ensure that our long-time return is get to enjoy the changes that we have.”

Andrews states that this latest investment aligns with Castaway Resort’s strategic focus on tourism development, which has been instrumental in maintaining their full-capacity bookings.

He also adds that beyond the new water park, Castaway Resort continues to prioritize sustainable tourism.

These activities not only enrich the visitor experience but also contribute to the preservation of Qalito Island’s natural beauty.