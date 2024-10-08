Business boost in Labasa ahead of Fiji Day

While preparations are well underway in the Northern Division for the 54th Fiji Day celebration, businesses in Labasa town are already experiencing a significant boost to the local economy.

FBC News spoke to several business operators about how the celebration will benefit them, as more visitors are expected in the coming days.

Labasa Handicraft market vendor Mareta Tagivakatini says that business operators in Labasa town are in high spirits, and the momentum grows for this week’s national celebration.

“I am very glad that most of the people that are coming to witness Fiji day already have some items bought from this day, like the flowers. Mainly the women are coming here for the flowers, and also those who are coming from Viti Levu; they are buying mats and baskets from us, and we are fortunate that we have customers coming out from Labasa to buy items from Labasa handicraft.”

Major retail clothing outlets in Labasa town are all ready to take advantage of the merchandise sale with full window display on Fiji Day celebration.

“So yes, we are looking forward to Fiji Day this year. Yes, we are already taking in Fiji Day orders as well, but right now we are trying to sell more from the store. So we are stocking up the store today because of the major celebration that’s going to be hosted today.”

Hotels and accommodations in town are also fully booked for the event, while celebrations are also expected in the community, schools, and workplaces.

The 54th Fiji Day celebration will be held this Thursday at Subrail Park, with road closures expected from 6 am on Thursday.