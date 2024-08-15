Bus fare adjustments to enhance services: Abraham

Lautoka Bus Stand

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says that with the implementation of the new fares, the public can expect enhanced services from bus operators.

After 12 months of comprehensive review, the FCCC has recommended that student fares be aligned with adult fares.

Abraham says that their recommendation is to increase only student fares while adult fares will remain unchanged.

He adds that this fare adjustment, effective September 1, will instil a heightened sense of responsibility within the bus industry.

“Bus operators will now be expected to enhance the quality and the reliability of their services, ensuring that passengers receive the value that they are paying for, the value which the government is paying for. And this will include maintaining a consistent schedule, improving the overall cleanliness, and comfort of buses and prioritizing passenger safety at all times.”

Abraham adds that the FCCC, in partnership with the Land Transport Authority, will closely monitor these changes to ensure that the bus industry upholds its commitments.

Abraham stresses that this will involve collecting data and conducting a comprehensive analysis.

The government will fully subsidize bus fares for students with blue cards, while students with yellow cards will pay the current fare, with the government covering the additional increase.

The FCCC will initiate the next bus fare review process in September.