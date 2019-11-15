Burger King Nadi feeling the effects of COVID-19

Sales has drastically dropped for Burger King Fiji compared to last year due to the ripple effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

General Manager Akash Narsey says business especially for their Nadi shop has not been doing well ever since March.

“Number one they don’t have money to spend because they have lost their jobs recently, times are a bit tough of course that makes sense but I think the secondary thing we have to take into account is the uncertainty, you have a job today even though it’s on reduced hours or even if it’s on full hours but will you have a job tomorrow.”

Narsey says their two Burger King outlets at the Nadi Airport International which closed also saw them make 50 staff redundant.

He says they have implanted a few measures to ensure they keep many staff rostered as possible.

Burger King currently employs at least 100 people.