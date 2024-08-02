Bula Outsourcing commits to community impact project

[Source: Supplied]

Bula Outsourcing aims to support the United Nations Association of Fiji’s Community Impact Project of planting about 15,000 mangrove trees in Korotogo Sigatoka tomorrow.

Bula Outsourcing recently announced its partnership with the United Nations Association of Fiji’s Community Impact Project, themed “Leadership through the Art of Diplomacy: Navigating Climate Change for a Resilient Fiji.”

Managing Director of Bula Outsourcing Josie Prasad says that as a dedicated supporter of sustainable development and community-driven solutions, Bula Outsourcing is committed to backing UNA Fiji’s project.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Prasad says that their sponsorship will support environmental stewardship and foster resilient communities through meaningful, actionable projects.

Prasad adds that this initiative is a crucial step in addressing environmental issues, and it is imperative that corporate entities actively participate in such projects.