BSP bets big on tech and talent

Bank of South Pacific will invest over $600 million across the region to modernize its services.

The focus is on digital banking, operational resilience and improving customer experience.

BSP Group Chief Executive Mark Robinson said the investment was part of BSP’s Modernizing for Growth program.

BSP will upgrade technology, expand digital channels, improve infrastructure and build staff capability across the South Pacific.

“As part of our Modernizing for Growth program, we are making an investment of a little over 600 million Fijian dollars over the next several years across the region in technology, digital channels, operational resilience, and talent development, which is a fancy word for saying training people.”

Robinson states that next-generation deposit-taking ATMs will be introduced across the region after a successful launch in Papua New Guinea.

He adds that other improvements will include further branch upgrades, new branches and further modernizing our digital channels

BSP Fiji Chair Symon George Brewis-Weston pointed out that the bank’s goals go beyond financial performance.

“I also want to acknowledge those of whom none of this would be possible without you, our customers and partners. Your decision to bank, invest and insure with BSP gives real meaning to our purpose and holds us to the highest standard of service and integrity.”

Pacific customers will benefit from new tools like concierge apps and next-generation ATMs, while the bank strengthens regional financial access and supports economic growth.

