BAT Fiji reduces carbon footprint by 25 pc

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint by 25 tonnes annually, British American Tobacco Fiji purchased seven brand new Torres electric vehicles (EVs).

The initiative was undertaken in the wake of BAT Fiji’s recent $1.2 million investment into the installation of solar panels at the Nabua and Nadi sites.

The new EVs which cost $0.7m will replace fuel-powered vehicles.

BAT Fiji also invested a further $0.1m in two 60W fast chargers at the Nabua and Votualevu sites. The EVs will be used by BAT Fiji’s management team.

BAT Fiji General Manager Sam Dormor said the business was committed to its sustainability agenda and would continue on its transformation journey in the country.

“By introducing our first ever electric vehicles into our fleet and harnessing solar power at our Nabua and Nadi sites, we’re demonstrating that businesses can utilise sustainable sources of energy which are economically viable. BAT Fiji is committed to reducing our carbon emissions and investing in renewable energy. As a business our ambition is to meet our Sustainability Agenda one of which is to achieve 50% reduction in BAT Fiji’s greenhouse gas emissions and operating on 50% renewable energy by 2030,” Dormor said.

He said apart from the new EVs and solar project BAT Fiji has also attained Alliance for Water Stewardship certifications for both Nabua and Nadi.

Dormor said the certification helps them understand water dependencies, implement responsible water procedures, and build relationships with local water stakeholders.

BAT Fiji has also launched its zero waste to landfill initiative which reduced waste going to landfill by 100% in 2024.

“Last year we opened our GreenEn Project that replaced our existing leaf barns with wood fuel further reducing our dependence on fossil fuels by 34% in 2024. We use wood waste that would otherwise be discarded in collaboration with Fiji Hardwood Corporation. As part of this initiative, we carried out reforestation of 6 hectares of land in the Nausori Highlands by planting 2,600 mahogany and pine saplings in 2023.”

Dormor said combined with the solar panels – BAT Fiji would reduce carbon emissions by 32% against its 2020 baseline and was well on its way to achieving its target of operating on 50% renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.