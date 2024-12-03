Balanced approach to economic growth is vital

Speaking at the Suva Retailers Association networking event last week, he reminded business leaders of the importance of environmental sustainability and climate resilience in their organizations.

Vosarogo emphasized Fiji’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and urged businesses to adopt sustainable practices while fostering economic growth and job creation.

He also urged the retail sector to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

“Striking this balance will definitely define our shared success. It is imperative that we prioritize sustainability in all aspects of our economy and in your business, from energy to agriculture to manufacturing and tourism.”

Vosarogo says innovation and e-commerce are gaining momentum, and this was evident by the surge in online shopping.

Suva Retailers Association president Jitesh Patel shared about the sector’s achievements, noting a near tripling of trade volumes this year.

“So that is a good sign that it’s working, and it is a chance for us to show the different variety of products that only come from one country, right from the world. And we are able to tap into one of the biggest economies that is exporting to the world.”

The minister’s call to action and the association’s optimism underlined a shared commitment to ensuring that Fiji’s retail sector continues to thrive while aligning with the nation’s sustainability goals and embracing global market trends.