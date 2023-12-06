BAF launches its strategic plan

[File Photo]

Business Assistance Fiji recently launched its 5-year strategic plan from 2023 to 2027.

The strategic plan consists of five pillars that they hope to achieve.

This includes effective partnerships, MSME access and research, a robust system, competent people, and sustainability.

General Manager of Business Assistance Fiji Ramesh Chand, says that this strategic plan will assist them with operational goals and objectives.

“The strategic plan provides direction and alignment it sets realistic goals and objectives, facilitates informed decision making, adapts to changing circumstances, improves communication and collaboration increases efficiency and productivity”

Meanwhile, BAF Chair Dr Nur Bano Ali says successful businesses need to adopt robust systems.

Ali also highlights that businesses need to start somewhere to grow, as small businesses are tomorrow’s large businesses.

Business assistance Fiji will conduct its first Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises conference from the 7th to the 8th of March next year.