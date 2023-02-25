Air India to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots after record aircraft deal

[Source: Reuters]

Tata Group-owned Air India on Friday said it planned to hire over 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in 2023, as part of a major revamp that saw the carrier seal orders for a record 470 jets earlier this month.

The overhaul at Air India, once known for its stellar service, started after it returned to the Tata Group’s fold last year, seeking to repair its reputation that declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted.

The airline, aiming to capitalise on India’s growing base of fliers and strong demand for air travel, earlier this month sealed a record deal for the new planes from Airbus and Boeing.

The airline had recruited over 1,900 cabin crew between May 2022 and February 2023, it said in Friday’s statement.

“We are also looking to step up hiring of more pilots and maintenance engineers,” said Sandeep Verma, head of the airline’s in-flight services.

The airline was in the spotlight last month after the aviation regulator penalised it for the handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights.

Air India de-rostered one pilot and four cabin crew as part of its investigation.