AFL to upgrade safety infrastructure at airports

Nausori airport [File Photo]

Airports Fiji Limited will soon commence work on the safety infrastructure of airports around the country.

Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says this follows the announcement of financial support amounting to $15 million from the Japanese government.

Nawari says the grant will be used to acquire five fire trucks and three rescue boats, with two fire trucks for Nausori and one each for Labasa, Savusavu and Nadi.

“And three rescue boats, three sets that will be in Nadi to replace the rescue boats in Mande. And the other part of the project is to fund the replacement of lights at Monde, the approach lights. It’s called the VOR DME lights.”



AFL Chief Executive Mesake Nawari

Nawari emphasized that these improvements are vital for airport safety and will primarily benefit government-owned airports, including those in Nausori, Labasa, Savusavu and Nadi.

He says Airports Fiji Limited will work closely with Japan to finalize the scope of the project before entering the tender phase, after which the trucks, boats and lights will be acquired.

Airports Fiji Limited expressed excitement about the ongoing modernization efforts, which aim to replace ageing infrastructure and assets, further cementing Fiji’s role as a key aviation hub in the Pacific region.