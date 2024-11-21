Adventure tourism key for Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has highlighted Fiji’s potential to become a global leader in adventure tourism, emphasizing the importance of the AdventureNEXT Fiji event in enhancing the country’s standing on the world stage.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Gavoka expresses optimism that Fiji’s rich natural resources and cultural heritage place it in a prime position to capitalize on the rapidly growing adventure tourism sector.

Gavoka notes that AdventureNEXT provides a unique platform for collaboration, bringing together local suppliers, international buyers, and global media.

Article continues after advertisement



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that Fiji’s distinctive landscapes, pristine waters, and diverse ecosystems offer significant advantages in attracting adventure tourists.

“AdventureNEXT promotes emerging destinations by shining a light on the hidden gems of the world, and Fiji is proud to be part of this global movement. Through initiatives like the Tour Operator Marketplace and Adventure Familiarization (FAM) Trips, local operators will have the opportunity to showcase the best of what Fiji has to offer. From guided hikes through our tropical rainforests to cultural immersions in our villages, visitors will discover not just a destination, but a way of life deeply rooted in community and connection.”

As global interest in adventure travel grows, the country is poised to benefit from increased international attention and investment in its adventure tourism sector.

The event showcases Fiji’s potential as a key player in the global adventure tourism market while reinforcing the importance of preserving the unique cultural and natural assets that define the nation.