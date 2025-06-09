Zelenskiy says Russia supplies Shahed drones to Iran

Source: Reuters

Russia is supplying Iran with Shahed drones to use against the U.S. ​and Israel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy told CNN in an interview excerpt aired on Saturday.

Zelenskiy told CNN’s Fareed ​Zakaria that it is “100% facts” ​that Iran has used Russian-made Shaheds ⁠to attack U.S. bases.

Shahed drones have ​been linked to other attacks on countries ​in the region, although their manufacturers are not always clear.

Iran pioneered the Shahed drone, ​a much cheaper alternative to expensive ​missiles. They first saw mass use in Russia’s ‌invasion ⁠of Ukraine, where thousands of them have been launched by Russian forces since fall 2022, according to the Ukrainians.

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Although ​Iran initially ​provided the ⁠drones, Russia now manufactures its own Shaheds. The armed ​forces of other countries have ​since ⁠adopted Shahed-type drones, including the U.S. military, which has said they are ⁠part ​of the current ​campaign against Iran.

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