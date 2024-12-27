WHO chief comes under fire in Israel attack

The World Health Organization Head says he was at a Yemeni airport when it was hit by Israeli air strikes

He says one of their plane’s crew members was injured.

At least two people were reported killed at the airport.

Israel says its air strikes hit the international airport in the capital Sanaa, two power stations, plus ports

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would “destroy the infrastructure of Houthis” after Houthi strikes on Israel.