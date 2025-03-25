US, Russia wrap up talks on proposed Black Sea ceasefire

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. and Russian officials wrapped up day-long talks on Monday focused on a narrow proposal for a ceasefire at sea between Kyiv and Moscow, part of a diplomatic effort that Washington hopes will help pave the way for broader peace negotiations.

Even as the meeting was underway in Saudi Arabia, where a Ukrainian delegation was present on the sidelines, a Russian missile strike damaged a school and a hospital in Ukraine, wounding at least 88 people.

The talks, which focused among other issues on trying to reach a Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal, were portrayed by Washington as a step in President Donald Trump’s effort to end the three-year-old war.

A White House source said progress was being made in the Riyadh talks and that a “positive announcement” was expected “in the near future.”

Russia’s RIA news agency said the Russian delegation, when asked about their mood after the end of the talks, replied: “It’s good.”

A Russian source told Reuters that the talks had concluded late on Monday and a draft joint statement had been sent to Moscow and Washington for approval, with the parties aiming to release it on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that no documents would be signed, the TASS agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, Trump listed other issues he said were on the table: “We’re talking about territory right now. We’re talking about lines of demarcation, talking about power, power plant ownership.”

Last week, Russia rejected a proposal by Trump for a full 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, and it has so far agreed only to a moratorium on attacking energy infrastructure.

As Monday’s talks were being held in Riyadh, Russian missiles struck the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine.

Several high-rise residential blocks were damaged along with a school and hospital, regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh said in a video filmed in front of a blaze producing a column of smoke.

The schoolchildren were in a shelter at the time, averting worse casualties, he added.

“Moscow speaks of peace while carrying out brutal strikes on densely populated residential areas in major Ukrainian cities,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said.

“Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities and end its war on civilians.“

