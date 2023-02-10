UK PM Sunak donates hats and scarves for quake effort

[Source: BBC News]

The UK prime minister has donated hats, scarves and blankets to survivors of the earthquake.

Rishi Sunak visited a donation centre in London set up by students from University College London’s Turkish Society. He packed items ready to go to Turkey and Syria and praised the students for help.

He told reporters: “It’s really hard, actually, to comprehend the scale of the tragedy that has happened. As a dad, watching parents try and find their young children in the rubble is heartbreaking.”