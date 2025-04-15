Trump administration wants to halve State Department budget

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration wants to halve the State Department budget, cutting more than $30 billion, in fiscal 2026, four U.S. officials familiar with the plan said on Monday – a massive reduction that could see nearly 30 U.S. missions shut down and foreign aid slashed by nearly 75%.

The sources said the cuts are outlined in a response by the White House budget office – the Office of Management and Budget – to funding requests submitted by the State Department for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

As part of the plan – which is yet to be finalized – the administration is considering a recommendation to shut down at least 27 missions largely in Africa and in Europe, according to a separate internal memo seen by Reuters. Ten of those missions are embassies and the rest are consulates.

That document provides ideas on how to shift towards a lower-cost operating model in at least four other overseas missions. It also outlines how some multi-mission posts such as the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris can be consolidated.

The State Department, the White House, and the OMB did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

