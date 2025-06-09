Thousands flee Thai-Cambodia border after deadly clashes

Source: BBC News

Residents on both sides of Thailand’s and Cambodia’s border evacuated in droves on Monday as fresh clashes erupted, killing at least five people.

Both sides have each accused the other of starting the violence, which is the most serious confrontation between the two countries since they agreed to a ceasefire in July.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says his country “never wanted violence” but will “use necessary means to preserve its sovereignty”, while Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen accused Thai “invaders” of provoking retaliation.

Since May, escalating tensions between the neighbours have led to more than 40 deaths, as well as import bans and travel restrictions.

