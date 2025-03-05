Teen arrested over alleged mass shooting at new Sydney mosque

[Source: The Sydney Morning Herald]

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a western Sydney mosque was allegedly targeted with threats of a mass shooting referring to the Christchurch massacre, sparking a major police investigation.

A social media user allegedly threatened to “christ church 2.0” the newly opened Australian Islamic House Masjid in Edmondson Park. The mosque contacted police on Tuesday after finding the post left by a user named bazza08 on its Instagram page.

Following a referral from the New South Wales Police Force to the Western Australia Police Force, a 16-year-old boy was arrested at Eaton, in south-west Western Australia, NSW Police said on Tuesday night.

Article continues after advertisement

“He is currently assisting police with inquiries. There are no ongoing threats to the community.”

In March 2019, Australian Brenton Tarrant shot dead 59 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, injuring more than 80 others. It was the deadliest shooting in New Zealand’s history.

Earlier, NSW Police said the threat came from a person interstate and said there are no ongoing threats to the community.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.