Serial killer's ex-wife Monique Olivier convicted for part in murders

Monique Olivier was sentenced after a three-week trial in Paris. [ Source : BBC ]

A serial killer’s ex-wife has been sentenced to life in prison for her complicity in two murders and a kidnap.

Monique Olivier, 75, was on trial in France for her part in the rape and murder of 20-year-old Joanna Parrish, from Gloucestershire, in 1990 and 18-year-old Marie-Angèle Domèce in 1988.

She was also accused of helping kidnap nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose body has never been found, in 2003.

Article continues after advertisement

Michel Fourniret died before he could be brought to trial for the killings.

Olivier is already serving life in prison for her part in the past crimes of her former husband, who died in 2021.

She has now been handed a second life sentence, with a minimum of 20 years.

Ms Parrish’s father Roger Parrish held a moment of silence for all of Fourniret’s victims.

“We’ve waited a long time,” he said.

On Olivier’s role in the crimes, he added: “Her presence alone would’ve gained the confidence of all the victims, who would never have believed a woman could’ve been such a part of such an appalling and depraved act.”

The Parrish family lawyer, Didier Seban, said: “This is first of all a victory, a victory for the families.”

The three-week trial concerned Olivier’s part in the abduction, rape and murders of Miss Parrish and Miss Domèce, and the kidnap of Miss Mouzin.

The court was told how Olivier’s role in the murders was to reassure the victims so they would enter Fourniret’s van.

Olivier admitted her presence in Auxerre when Miss Parrish was kidnapped, imprisoned, raped and murdered.

She said the rape and murder could have been at the house in St Cyr les Colons, and not in the van.

Dubbed the “Ogre of the Ardennes”, Fourniret was jailed for life in 2008 after being convicted of the murders of seven girls and young women.

In 2018 he was given a second life sentence for an eighth murder.

In total, he confessed to 11 murders before he died – including that of Miss Parrish.

Fourniret’s victims – most of whom were raped – were aged between nine and 30. They were shot, strangled or stabbed to death.

Shortly before the jury in Paris retired to consider her role in the crimes, Olivier expressed regret and asked for forgiveness from her victims’ families.

She told the court: “I regret everything I did and I ask for forgiveness from the families of the victims, while knowing that it is unforgivable.”

During sentencing on Tuesday, the court was told Estelle Mouzin was coming home from school at 6pm, but that she never made it.

Her body has never been found.

Olivier was questioned for hundreds of hours in 2019 and accepted Fourniret had left for France, looking for a young girl to rape.

The court heard she knew he had “gone hunting”.

‘Dehumanised’

During sentencing, President of the court Didier Safar said: “This is about the extreme gravity of the facts that contributed to the death of two young women, and a nine-year-old girl, in inhumane circumstances.

“Monique Olivier had no empathy for her victims, who she dehumanised.”

Most of Fourniret’s victims were killed in the Ardennes region of northern France and in Belgium.

Languages student Miss Parrish had moved from Newnham-on-Severn in Gloucestershire, to Auxerre in France in 1990 for part of her university course.

But after posting an advert offering English lessons, she was murdered by Fourniret.

Her body was found in the Yonne River on 17 May. She had been raped, beaten and strangled.

Mr Seban said he hoped this trial would start a new chapter in French justice, adding: “For the Parrish family, it has been hard.

“They’ve waited more than 30 years for this trial. They led the charge, coming every year to Auxerre to show their drive to get this done.

“Their dignity throughout… there hasn’t been an angry word, a cry or a desire of vengeance. It’s been a desire for justice.”

Mr Parrish said: “After this last obstacle in our struggle to gain an element of justice for Joanna, we can remember our daughter and sister with a smile on our faces.”

Estelle’s father Eric Mouzin said: “The suffering of all the victims must have a purpose against the evil we’ve seen.”