Search teams comb rubble in Colombia nearly a week after quake

[Source: Reuters]

Search teams worked ​through the rubble of collapsed buildings in western Colombia on Sunday, nearly a week after a ‌powerful earthquake devastated cities and towns across the country’s west, killing hundreds and leaving many more missing, injured or homeless.

The 7.4-magnitude quake struck Monday morning in San Jose del Palmar, causing severe damage from the Pacific port of Buenaventura to Colombia’s coffee-growing region and ​major western cities including Cali and Pereira.

Official estimates issued on Sunday put the death toll at around ​290, with more than 140 people still missing and 4,200 injured. More than two-thirds of the deaths were ⁠concentrated in Cali and Pereira, where apartment blocks, homes, churches, schools and hospitals were damaged or destroyed.

In Cali, Colombia’s ​third-largest city, emergency workers continued searching unstable piles of concrete and twisted metal on Sunday as rescue efforts increasingly ​gave way to the recovery of bodies.

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“Unfortunately, there are no signs of life,” Cali fire department Captain Alberto Hernandez said. “Miracles can happen, but honestly – as a believer and based on what we have seen – there is no indication that anyone is still alive.”