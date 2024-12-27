Russia warns against 'hypotheses' after Azerbaijan Airlines crash

The Russian government has cautioned against promoting “hypotheses” about the cause of the crash of a Russia-bound passenger plane that killed 38 people in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Some aviation experts suggested that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane had been hit by air defence systems over the Russian republic of Chechnya and pro-government media in Azerbaijan quote officials as saying a Russian missile was responsible.

Before it went down near the Kazakh city of Aktau, the plane was diverted across the Caspian Sea, from its destination in Chechnya to western Kazakhstan.

Article continues after advertisement

Twenty-nine of the 67 people on board survived. Azerbaijan held a national day of mourning on Thursday for the victims of the crash.