World

President's son Hunter Biden lied about drug use to buy gun

Reuters

June 12, 2024 9:00 am

[Source: Reuters]

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun, making him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

A 12-member jury in Wilmington, Delaware – the Bidens’ hometown – found the defendant guilty on all three counts against him.

Hunter Biden, 54, lightly nodded his head after the verdict was read but otherwise showed little reaction. He then patted his lawyer Abbe Lowell on the back and hugged another member of his legal team.

Article continues after advertisement

Lowell said in a statement they would “vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter.” Biden still faces a separate tax case in California.

The trial took place against the background of a Nov. 5 election pitting Democrat Joe Biden against his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who was himself found guilty at a landmark New York state trial last month.

After about three hours of deliberation, the jurors found Hunter Biden falsely claimed to be free of illegal drugs when he filled out a government screening document for a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018 and then illegally possessed the weapon.

In a statement Hunter Biden said he was more grateful for the love and support he had received than he was disappointed by the guilty verdict. He said he was “blessed” to experience the gift of recovery “one day at a time.”

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika set no date for sentencing, but added it would usually be within 120 days. That would place it no later than about a month before the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying he accepted the outcome of the case and would respect the judicial process as his son considers an appeal.

Some 61% of registered voters responding to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in February said Hunter Biden’s legal troubles would have no impact on whether they voted for his father in November. The poll showed voters divided over whether Hunter Biden’s legal troubles were related to his father’s service as president.

Sentencing guidelines for the gun charges are 15 to 21 months, but legal experts say defendants in similar cases often get shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they abide by the terms of their pretrial release.

In an audio interview with CNN, a juror identified only as No. 10, said: “In deliberating, we were not thinking of the sentencing and I really don’t think that Hunter belongs in jail.”

The juror said: “No politics came into play and politics was not even spoken about. The first family was not even spoken about. It was all about Hunter.”

The trial followed the May 30 criminal conviction of Donald Trump, the first U.S. president to be found guilty of a felony.

Trump, convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal, has claimed without evidence that the multiple criminal prosecutions he faces have been orchestrated by Joe Biden in a bid to block his reelection.

On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign showed no signs of changing its tack.

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Congressional Democrats had pointed to the Hunter Biden trial, as well as ongoing federal prosecutions of two Democratic members of Congress, as evidence that President Biden was not using the legal system for partisan ends.

The president himself said last week he would not pardon his son if convicted.

The Delaware trial included prosecution testimony by Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, former girlfriend and sister-in-law, who gave firsthand accounts of his spiraling addiction in the weeks before and after he bought the gun.

Prosecutors also showed text messages, photos and bank records that they said showed Biden was deep in the throes of addiction when he bought the gun and knowingly broke the law by answering “no” to being a drug user on a government screening form.

Biden’s lawyers sought to show he was not using drugs when he bought the gun and did not intend to deceive because he didn’t consider himself a drug user when he filled out the form.

The defense called Hunter Biden’s daughter, Naomi Biden, who testified that her father seemed to be doing well when she saw him shortly before and after he bought the gun.

The Hunter Biden case was brought by U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee.

At a press conference afterwards, Weiss said the case was not just about addiction but also about the illegal choices Hunter Biden made while in the throes of addiction.

“His choice to lie on a government form when he bought a gun, and the choice to then possess that gun. It was these choices, and the combination of guns and drugs, that made his conduct dangerous,” Weiss said.

Weiss has also charged Hunter Biden with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses in California, alleging he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other high-ticket items.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.

Deputy PM supports revising minimum wage rate

MPs continue working amid mass resignation

Cyber crime a barrier for women leaders

Health Ministry open for further dialogue amid nurses strike threat

Ministry signs drainage board agreement

LTA and NESCAFE promote safer driving

Health ministry receives medical equipment

Telecom Fiji supports wheelbarrow race

Fiji Navy prioritizes safety of crew

FijiFirst MP’s meet to discuss way forward

Narube warns of growing economic disparity

President's son Hunter Biden lied about drug use to buy gun

Malawi vice president Chilima and nine others killed in plane crash

Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan

We're going in to win says Rauluni

Masi and Arei win big at Drua Awards

Suva U20 set for Marama Cup semi

Dunn inspired by late mother

Pakistan keep Super Eight hopes alive with seven-wicket win over Canada

Chinese keep WC qualifying hopes alive despite Korea defeat

Pearls down tough Samoan side

Four US college instructors stabbed in public park in China

Matawalu urges fans to turn up in numbers for Marama Cup semis

Mental fitness vital for national football side

Prince collaborator Sheila E. says she’s ‘heartbroken’ at being turned away from Paisley Park

Millennials fuel SPX boom

NZ’s RSE Scheme a boost for Fijian workers

Labasa ready for biggest Snooker tournament

Digital strategy to boost cyber defenses

France's far-right National Rally projected to win snap election

Raducanu happy with fitness, looking forward to grasscourt season

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers on severely turbulent flight

Bainimarama’s mobile phone crucial for health

Meet Will Butler, the singer-songwriter who makes Broadway’s ‘Stereophonic’ rock

Man dies in fire incident

National Archives hosts Open Day

Fiji futsal women to meet Tahiti

James Lawson, US civil rights leader who championed nonviolence, dies at 95

FijiFirst faces bleak future

Palestinian DC chef and Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans win coveted James Beard Awards

Department faces overwhelming demand for passports

Tehau cousins in for OFC Nations Cup

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice president

Labasa coach hints departure

Two teams added in the Super League competition

MOE seeks warden assistance in boarding schools

Plantation Island Resort unveils major upgrades

Suva set to face Nadi in the Skipper Cup semifinal

SPX to set up a SME board

Clark hopes to jump-start sluggish season at U.S. Open

Dutch thrash Iceland 4-0 in warm-up but De Jong out of Euros

Poland beat Turkey in friendly but have more injury worries before Euros

Amnesty International says Nigerian army detains girls who escape from Boko Haram

Griffin Dunne finds balance between madcap Hollywood adventures and family tragedy in new memoir

California public university academics end pro-Palestinian strike

Minister engages in strategic discussions

Tubuna highlights importance of digital archiving

Haiti PM condemns killing of police officers in gang ambush

Roger Daltrey talks new tour, thoughts on Broadway’s ‘Tommy’ and future of The Who

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president missing

Fiji gears up for tough PNG side

Handcuffs for Bainimarama after protocol breach

Pace set for rest of Pearls campaign

Registrar of Political Parties confirms receipt of resignation letters

Chand aims to turn pro after Sheraton Classics

iTaukei administration review consultation underway

Expatriates are short-term fix: Narube

Czechs beat North Macedonia 2-1 in their final Euro 2024 warm-up

South Africa eye Super Eight stage with four-run win over Bangladesh

Another bail variation application by Sayed-Khaiyum

K-POP provides platform to connect youths

Fijian delegation accorded traditional welcome

World's fastest man Bolt ruptures Achilles in charity soccer match

AG reminds FICAC to maintain integrity and independence

LTA vows strict enforcement against inappropriate driver conduct

New CEO for SPX

Morris Apartments attract locals and expats

Strong start for Pearls

Spike in viewership for Drua games

Narube calls for stringent budget cuts

Sheraton Golf Classics bigger and better

Tourism Fiji seeks budget boost amidst competitive landscape

Counsel to seek trial date in Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Partnership formed to fight cybercrime

Police stresses importance of stakeholder cooperation

Fiji injury free for Nations Cup

Holiday, Celtics take 2-0 NBA Finals lead over Mavs

Digital archiving for heritage preservation

Man jailed for rape

Fitness a concern for Fijiana XV

Sayed-Khaiyum among others resign from FijiFirst

Pearls coach places confidence in young players

Police to prioritize resources based on upcoming budget

Canada hold France to 0-0 friendly draw

Tourism Fiji applauds sustainability efforts with BULA reef launch

Thompson-Herah suffers apparent injury in NYC Grand Prix

BPO sector targets Northern Division

Alcaraz enters all-surface elite with French Open triumph

Digital transformation key to overcoming challenges: Ali

Trump tells sweltering rally in Nevada he won't tax tips

Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sharma plead not guilty

Modernizing Fiji’s capacity for fresh produce exports

Ministry uses biotechnology to improve cattle breeds

Macron calls shock French elections after far-right rout by Le Pen

Israel's centrist minister Benny Gantz quits Netanyahu government

Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days, citing security threat

Nalaubu credits Lautoka winning spirit

India beat Pakistan in low-scoring nailbiter at T20 World Cup

Healthcare staff shortages affect services

Doge cherishes maiden Eden Park appearance

NZ PM praises Fiji's tourism growth

Takayawa top bet for Paris Olympics ticket

Ministry looks at teacher pay issue

Maharaj scoops honours in chess tourney

Police highlights broader implications of drug use

Alleged Ba robbery suspect charged

North American fans thrill for dream India-Pakistan showdown in New York

Fiji to benefit from trade negotiations

FTI Touristik insolvency un-affects Fiji bookings

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs begins public consultations

Fiji Rice appoints new CEO

Panthers edge Manly despite Talau's four-try haul

Storm hold off Knights to secure top spot

US, British citizens among suspects on trial in Congo after thwarted coup

‘House of the Dragon’ braces for war

Lautoka retains Fiji FACT title

Ministry to work with private sector

Doge acknowledges Drua fans support

MoE plans school infrastructure audit

Germany's Scholz vows to defend free speech after campaign violence

Police look for missing 18-year-old

Oceania Athletics Championships comes to a close

Uganda tumble to equal lowest T20 World Cup score

Wash programme enhances water services

Celebrating interconnectedness through traditional arts

Sabrina Carpenter bails out Barry Keoghan

Benny Gantz delays statement after hostage rescue

University revokes Sean Combs’ honorary degree, terminates $2 million gift

Bua clinches Fiji FA President's Cup title

Drua will come back stronger: Byrne

Shortage of PEMAC teachers in schools

BPO sector can assist in debt reduction

Clay queen Swiatek rules again at Roland Garros

New water system for Navunikabi village

55 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in central Gaza

Lukaku double as Belgium outclass Luxembourg

Innovation key to sustainable tourism growth

Traditional knowledge can empower climate change fight

Rahm withdraws from LIV event with foot infection ahead of U.S. Open

Bravo’s ‘The Valley’ showcases reality drama

Polish man held in custody after Danish PM Frederiksen assault

Mexican fashion designer recycles election ads into tote bags

Blues shut out Drua

Warner, Head lead Australia to big win over England

Israel rescues four hostages in Gaza raid that Hamas says kills 210 Palestinians

South Africa survive scare to beat Netherlands

Cameroon put turmoil behind them with emphatic win

Croatia win 2-1 to clinch first ever victory over Portugal

NZ PM promises continued support on climate change

Minister advocates adaptation to cultural changes

Navua triumphs over Ba to reach Fiji FACT final

Suva wallop Lautoka in ANZ Marama Cup

Youths needs to be part of decision-making process

Police officers misconduct worrisome

Brumbies book place in semi-final with Highlanders victory

Hunt leads Sharks home in second half fightback against Broncos

Five-star Martin steers Warriors to big win against Cowboys

Melbourne bow out of finals and Super Rugby with loss

Latrell fires as Bunnies burn Titans

Music lovers enjoy opera and picnics with the sheep at Glyndebourne

Drua attempt clinical approach against Blues

FCS champions overhaul of staffing structure

Media urged to support drug awareness efforts

Suva keep Skipper Cup title defense alive

UN chief to call out Israel, Hamas for violations against children

Eco Guardians challenge mindset

Lautoka defeats Labasa to secure spot in Fiji FACT Final

Spanish race walker Garcia-Caro celebrates too early and misses out on bronze

Motorists urged to comply with demarcation

Alcaraz and Zverev battle hard to set up tantalising French Open final

Fijians celebrate Korean culture at K-POP Festival

Greeks walk on fire using faith over fear

Denmark's Prime Minister assaulted in central Copenhagen

Silktails extend losing streak

Afghanistan thrash New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Seaqaqa to face Bua in Fiji FA President's Cup final

Bruhat Soma, 12, wins US national spelling bee in a spell-off

FCS probes FijiFirst Leader's alleged signing of letters

Finals footy a different beast: Tuipulotu

Karan breaks 22-year-old record

FCS reviews handcuff policies for prisoner transport

Identity and language non-negotiable: Tagicakirewa

Bua advances to the President's Cup final

Brazilian to make history at both Olympics and Paralympics

New Zealand invests $7.5million in Fiji’s economy

Rescue charity recovers 11 bodies from sea off Libya

Zverev settles abuse case brought by former girlfriend

500,000 kg of waste collected by NTC each month

Dior pays tribute to Scotland in cruise collection

Shooting at Panama university leaves one dead, another injured