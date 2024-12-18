Vanuatu rocked by second quake this morning

[Source: BBC]

Vanuatu has reportedly been hit by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, a day after a 7.3 quake claimed about 14 lives.

The German Research Center for Geosciences says the quake struck early this morning at a depth of 10km.

At present, due to communication issues, the full extent of the second rupture has not been made clear.

[Source: Disasters Daily/ X]

On Tuesday evening, Vanuatu’s caretaker prime minister, Charlot Salwai, declared a state of emergency and said a curfew would be imposed for seven days in the worst affected areas.

He has also called for international assistance.

Another strong earthquake has hit Vanuatu, 6.0

Airport is damaged, tourists can’t leave the island. pic.twitter.com/rFVskN7vTY — Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) December 17, 2024