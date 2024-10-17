No Gaza ceasefire talks for last 3 to 4 weeks

[Source: Reuters]

Qatar’s prime minister said on Wednesday that there had been no conversations or engagement with any parties for the last three to four weeks to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

“On the prospects of the negotiation … basically in the last three to four weeks, there is no conversation or engagement at all, and we are just moving in the same circle with the silence from all parties,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters at the end of a summit between the EU and GCC in Brussels.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also foreign minister, has led mediation efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.