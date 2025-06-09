Chaudhry honours Ratu Sukuna’s legacy

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has paid tribute to Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, highlighting his lasting legacy as a chief, soldier, and statesman who helped shape modern Fiji.

Chaudhry says Ratu Sukuna’s belief in multi-racialism and his vision of shared progress remain deeply relevant today, noting his concept of the “three-legged stool” as a foundation for national unity and stability.

He adds that Ratu Sukuna understood that while indigenous identity and culture must be protected, all communities in Fiji must be treated equally to ensure development and progress.

He also reflected on Ratu Sukuna’s land policies in the 1940s, saying his foresight in making surplus native land available for other communities helped drive economic growth.

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Chaudhry says these policies were later continued under Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, helping to lay the foundation for a stable post-independence nation.

He adds that Ratu Sukuna’s commitment to fairness, education, and equal opportunity continues to align with the Fiji Labour Party’s core values and remains an important guide for Fiji’s development today.