Levuka yet to see benefits of heritage status: Turaga

Minister Turaga adds all major projects are aligned to the National Development Plan. [Photo: FILE]

The people of Levuka are still waiting to see real benefits from the town’s UNESCO World Heritage declaration.

This was highlighted by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, describing progress on heritage development and beautification as painfully slow.

Speaking during a recent visit to Levuka, Turaga said key discussions focused on the port, PAFCO and long-standing heritage issues that continue to frustrate residents.

He says despite Levuka’s global heritage recognition, there has been little visible progress on the ground.

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Turaga says responsibility for heritage management has shifted between ministries over the years, first under the Ministry of Education and later the Ministry of Heritage, but the delays have continued.

The Minister stressed that no major funding has flowed from UNESCO so far, although Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has indicated assistance is expected.

“It would be great if that money comes, given to Levuka Town Council or another organization to implement, rather than come through the Ministry of iTaukei.”

When questioned on whether Fiji or international partners were driving the planned developments, Turaga hinted at major initiatives involving Australia but stopped short of revealing details, saying Rabuka would make the announcement next month.

He says Fiji’s increasing engagement with international leaders and development partners reflects growing confidence in the country and will become one of the Coalition Government’s lasting achievements.

Turaga adds all major projects are aligned to the National Development Plan, which is now guiding provincial development priorities, including those for Lomaiviti.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rabuka says major developments are on the horizon for the Lomaiviti Province.

Speaking at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting, Rabuka urged provincial leaders to continue developing practical and sustainable plans that create jobs, boost income opportunities, strengthen economic resilience and improve living standards for people living in maritime and remote communities.