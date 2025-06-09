Government boosts crop protection

The Government is strengthening Fiji’s biosecurity systems to protect local crops, support agricultural growth and improve national food security.

Speaking in Parliament, Tomasi Tunabuna said the biosecurity strategy is focused on prevention, preparedness and partnership.

He said the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is upgrading inspection facilities at ports and entry points, while introducing risk-based screening systems to better detect threats.

Import permits and phytosanitary certificates are also being digitalised to align with international standards.

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Tunabuna told Parliament that surveillance is being expanded in high-risk areas such as ports, nurseries and seed systems.

He added that diagnostic laboratories are also being strengthened to improve the rapid detection of pests and diseases.

He said prevention remains the most effective and cost-efficient way to protect Fiji’s agriculture sector, noting it is far cheaper than responding to outbreaks once they occur.