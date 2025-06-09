Kelly Clarkson wraps talk show after seven seasons

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Rita Wilson is making sure that Kelly Clarkson gets her flowers before she officially says goodbye to her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show later this year.

During the actress’ appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Clarkson’s eponymous talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Wilson took the opportunity to share her gratitude with the American Idol winner, which led to the latter getting rather teary-eyed.

“I wanna thank you for the years that you’ve been doing your show,” Wilson told Clarkson as the duo prepared to wrap their segment. “I wanna thank you for literally changing the game when it came to daytime television.”

She continued: “The fact that you love music, that you have brought so much music to daytime, that you have shared with us your voice, your gifts, and everyone else’s, and your incredible band. I really want to thank you, because it has made a big change in my life. So thank you, Kelly.”

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Clarkson was visibly overcome as she got up to embrace Wilson, thanking the Now and Then actress for her kind words. “That’s so nice,” Clarkson told Wilson.

In February, Clarkson announced that she would be ending her talk show after seven seasons in a statement jointly shared to her Instagram and the show’s account. Within the statement, Clarkson revealed the decision to end the popular show was hers.

“This isn’t goodbye,” Clarkson wrote in her post, in part. “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Reps for the show confirmed that production on season 7 will continue as planned, with Clarkson hosting and episodes continuing to air through the fall. In addition, a few special guest hosts will be announced.

Clarkson further expanded on her decision during an appearance on the Today show a few weeks after the announcement, explaining that it ultimately came down to wanting to spend more time with her children, River Rose and Remy.

“Well, I think everybody probably gets the timing, but… yeah, our family life, the dynamic changed a bit and it has changed for a minute now,” Clarkson said. “I think it’s just — you’ve got kids, we’ve all got kids, right? — it’s one of those things when you kinda start seeing life as how precious it is, too.”

Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock — with whom she shares her kids — died following a battle with skin cancer last August. His death led Clarkson to postpone several of her Las Vegas residency dates at the time in order to “be fully present” for their children.

But Clarkson isn’t stepping out of the spotlight completely.

Earlier this month, NBC announced that the singer is returning as a coach for The Voice season 30 with a montage of her greatest moments on the competition reality series posted to Instagram. Clarkson was a coach on the series for a total of 10 seasons, after first joining in 2014.

Clarkson will be joined by fellow returning coach Adam Levine —making his return to the revolving red chairs as the reigning champion — and newcomer coaches Queen Latifah and country music singer Riley Green.

The upcoming season will feature many surprises along the way, with special appearances from former coaches and mentors, callbacks to memorable moments, and more in honor of the franchise’s landmark 30th anniversary.