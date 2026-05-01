SP Pardhaan driving Lautoka’s Revival

As the countdown to the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT continues, Lautoka FC is once again expected to be among the title contenders.

At the heart of their resurgence is association president Shalendra Prasad, better known as “SP Pardhaan”.

Calm, passionate and deeply committed to the district, Prasad has played a key role in guiding Lautoka back among Fiji football’s elite in recent years.

The Blues remain one of Fiji football’s most successful districts, with a proud history dating back to 1934.

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Lautoka has won four Fiji FACT titles — in 2000, 2002, 2023 and 2024 — while also finishing runners-up three times and enjoying decades of success in the IDC and league competitions.

For Prasad, however, the recent Fiji FACT triumphs carry special significance.

In 2023, Lautoka ended a painful 21-year title drought with a memorable 2-1 victory over Rewa in the final, a moment Prasad described as one of the proudest in the district’s history.

The following year, the Blues successfully defended their crown after edging Navua 1-0 in the 2024 final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Those back-to-back titles firmly re-established Lautoka as one of the dominant forces in Fiji football.

Under Prasad’s leadership, the club has built a reputation for resilience, professionalism and consistency — qualities they will once again rely on heading into the 2026 campaign.