Businesses warn rising consumer costs

Patel says consumers are already under financial pressure. [Photo: FILE]

Businesses are warning that rising operational costs could eventually be passed on to consumers if global pressures continue.

Speaking to FBC News on the impact of rising fuel prices, Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says the effects are being felt across the business sector, particularly small retailers.

“There’s a lot of cost in running a shop. It’s not just opening the doors and customers come in. So the impact down the line is huge, as we know, at the end of the day, people spend what they have in their pocket.”

Patel says consumers are already under financial pressure, which is affecting spending habits in shops.

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“So, the customers, most of our customers or consumers, will always have some fixed costs they need to attempt to, and then whatever is left, they come and spend it in the shops. So, if their spending is shrunk, then the sales go down.”

He says rising costs may force businesses to review prices to stay afloat.

“All those things have to be considered before putting the prices up, and how it will affect the businesses.”

Patel further warns that if fuel costs continue to rise without any support mechanisms, businesses may have no choice but to increase prices, which would further impact consumers.