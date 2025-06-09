NSW produce historic Origin comeback in game 1

[Photo: NRL.COM]

New South Wales has pulled off the greatest comeback in State of Origin history, storming back from 20-0 down to defeat Queensland 22-20 in a dramatic series opener at Accor Stadium after Maroons star Kalyn Ponga was sent off.

Queensland looked in complete control early, running in three tries within eight minutes as Robert Toia, Robert Flegler and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow tore through the Blues’ defence.

Sam Walker orchestrated the fast start, setting up two tries and converting all three before adding a penalty goal as the Maroons surged to a commanding 20-0 lead.

The Blues were shell-shocked before Nathan Cleary sparked hope late in the first half with a clever kick for Hudson Young to score, reducing the deficit to 20-6 at the break.

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The turning point came with 23 minutes remaining when Ponga became just the seventh player sent off in State of Origin history following a high tackle on Tolutau Koula.

With Queensland reduced to 12 men, NSW seized momentum.

Halfback Ethan Strange crossed first before Cleary scored and converted his own try to cut the margin to four points and set up a frantic finish in torrential rain.

The Maroons defended desperately and looked set to hold on until veteran fullback James Tedesco produced the decisive moment in the 78th minute.

Tedesco leapt above stand-in fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to gather Cleary’s towering kick and ground the ball beside the posts to level the scores.

Cleary then held his nerve to slot the match-winning conversion despite slipping during his first approach, sealing a stunning 22-20 victory for the Blues.

The defeat will sting for Queensland after dominating the opening stages and appearing on course to back up last year’s 2-1 series win.

The match also featured history for NSW forward Victor Radley, who became the first England international to play in State of Origin following eligibility rule changes.

Game two will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 17, while the deciding third match is scheduled for Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on July 8.