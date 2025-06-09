Spain 7s prep boosts Fiji's confidence

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says his side heads into this weekend’s Spain 7s tournament injury-free after a productive build-up camp in France.

Kolinisau revealed the team travelled to Europe a week early and spent time training in Biarritz before shifting camp to Spain, with the extra preparation helping the players settle in well ahead of the tournament.

The Fiji coach thanked Fiji Rugby House and Biarritz Mayor Serge Blanco for hosting the side during their stay in France, saying the camp allowed the team to improve combinations and sharpen their on-field work.

“We had a good training week in Biarritz before we moved to Spain, no injuries and all came out fine after the week there.”

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He confirmed 13 players were taken on tour, with Terio Tamani to captain Fiji for the Spain leg, while Isaia Rugu is set to make his debut this weekend.

Kolinisau says training in Spain had also gone smoothly, particularly their work around the breakdown and ball retention.

The team enjoyed a day off and bonding activities yesterday, including a bowling competition, before tomorrow’s captain’s run.

Kolinisau says the atmosphere in camp had been positive and the players were eager to get the tournament underway.

Fiji Women will open up the championship against the USA at 8pm tomorrow.

The men’s team will meet France at 11.40pm.

You can watch Fiji’s matches LIVE on FBC TV.