UniFiji launches Ratu Sukuna song

The university’s Music Director Sailasa Tora composed the song which was recorded and produced by legendary local musician Simi Rova. [Photo: FILE]

The University of Fiji today released a song titled ‘Ancient Lands and the Superstar’ in commemoration of the life and legacy of the late Ratu Sir Josefa Lalabalavu Vanayaliyali Sukuna.

The university’s Music Director Sailasa Tora composed the song which was recorded and produced by legendary local musician Simi Rova.

Tora has composed numerous iTaukei tracks that were huge hits for one of Fiji’s iconic iTaukei supergroups, Black Rose.

Rova is renowned as a prolific and successful producer, composer and musician. He was also a founding and key member of one of the country’s most popular groups, Makare.

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The University of Fiji says their tribute to the late Ratu Sukuna will be included in the UniFiji Jazz compilation which will be released in June.

The song was dropped on the University’s Vox Populi Radio Station this morning to kick start off the institution’s Ratu Sukuna Day programme.

The university is holding other activities including a pictorial exhibition of Ratu Sukuna’s life from childhood to his war years with the French Foreign Legion and the Statesman period.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem said that the exhibition would be simultaneously launched on all three campuses of the University.

“Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna was a friend of one of the stalwarts of the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Pundit Vishnu Deo, and both leaders believed in the liberating power of education; hence it is fitting that the Saweni Campus exhibition is being displayed in our Pundit Vishnu Deo Memorial Hall,” she said.