Government pushes smarter work strategy

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh. [Photo: FILE]

The government is encouraging a national shift toward “working smarter” to boost productivity and improve workplace efficiency across Fiji.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says the initiative aims to strengthen labour relations, improve safety, and help both public and private sector workplaces operate more effectively.

Speaking in Parliament, Singh says the strategy focuses on better planning, innovation, skills development and modern workplace systems, rather than increasing workload.

He says it aligns with existing laws such as the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Health and Safety at Work Act 1996.

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Minister Agni Deo Singh says employers are being encouraged to assign work based on workers’ skills and experience.

He says this approach will reduce duplication of tasks and help address fatigue and workplace stress.

He adds employers have been encouraged to adopt smarter workforce planning systems to ensure workers are assigned duties according to their qualifications, competencies and experience.

Singh says the Ministry is also promoting continuous training and upskilling to improve productivity and service delivery.

He adds that flexible work arrangements, including shift and split shifts under the Wages Regulations 2024, are also being encouraged.

The Minister says the use of technology and automation will further improve efficiency, reduce hazards and enhance overall workplace performance.