EPL double header set for this afternoon

[Photo: FILE]

Football fans are in for a treat today as a double-header fixture is set at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where Extra Premier League enters Round 11 action before teams head into a short break for the upcoming BiC Fiji FACT tournament.

The opening match at 1.30pm will see fourth-placed Stratum Rewa take on bottom-placed Tailevu Naitasiri FC.

At 3.30 pm, third-placed Lautoka will battle fifth-placed Global Care Suva in what is expected to be another thrilling encounter.

In the other Round 11 encounter, Nasinu will host league leaders Extra Supermarket Labasa at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

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On Saturday, MMM Brothers/Coastal Rental Cars Nadroga FC will host Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm, while Tagimoucia Nadi will face Navua on Sunday at King Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm.

The completion of Round 11 will mark the beginning of a short league break as clubs shift their focus towards preparations for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament.

The group stage matches of the BiC Fiji FACT will be played from June 19-21 at Subrail Park in Labasa, while the semi-finals and final will be held the following week.