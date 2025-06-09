Fuel assistance expected from June

External fuel assistance is expected to begin arriving in Fiji from next month.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the support, committed by development partners, is part of broader budget assistance linked to the ongoing fuel situation.

Speaking to FBC News, Immanuel says assistance is expected from Australia, New Zealand, the Asian Development Bank and other financial institutions.

He says while the support has been committed, several administrative processes, including contract arrangements, must be completed before the funds are released.

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“There’s a process to follow. Contracts will be done, and then the funds will be cut. So, we’re targeting, sorry, it’s targeted for June and July and some in August.”

Immanuel says government is continuing to manage the situation through existing cash flow while preparing to integrate the external support once it arrives.

He says the assistance will help ease pressure from fuel-related costs and support the government’s current financing arrangements.