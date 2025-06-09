Cuba sees higher risk of US military aggression as talks stall

Source: Reuters

Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal sees the risk of U.S. military aggression against the island ​growing as negotiations between the nations stagnate, she said ‌on Thursday.

Speaking at a legislative hearing at the National Capitol to denounce U.S. sanctions on Cuban oil imports, Vidal accused Washington of fabricating ​pretexts to portray Cuba as a threat to U.S. ​national security to justify aggression.

“Every day the danger of ⁠military aggression against Cuba grows,” she said.

Under President Donald ​Trump, the U.S. has effectively imposed a blockade on Cuba by ​threatening sanctions on countries supplying it with fuel, triggering power outages and exacerbating its worst crisis in decades.

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ​on Wednesday he was confident dialogue between the nations, which ​began around March, would have “a good result.”

Cuban authorities have said they will ‌not ⁠allow interference in internal affairs and have criticized the U.S. for a lack of good faith.

“A channel of exchange between the two governments remains open, but there has not been much ​progress. We have ​reason to ⁠doubt the seriousness and responsibility of the United States government,” Vidal said.

In the latest escalation in ​Trump’s pressure campaign against Cuba’s Communist government, the ​U.S. formally ⁠charged former President Raul Castro with four counts of murder for the 1996 downing of civilian aircraft operated by Miami-based exiles.

Foreign ⁠Minister Bruno ​Rodriguez has warned that any military action ​would lead to a “bloodbath” in which thousands of Cubans and Americans would die.