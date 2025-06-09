New law set to strengthen the tourism industry

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is set to modernise its tourism industry with the Tourism Bill 2026, aimed at strengthening regulation, improving sustainability and attracting new investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the Bill will update Fiji’s tourism framework to meet current industry needs and global standards.

He says it will create a more competitive and investor-friendly environment while supporting community participation and protecting Fiji’s natural and cultural assets.

Gavoka adds that the reforms aim to ensure tourism growth is inclusive, with benefits reaching rural and maritime communities as well as major tourism centres.

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The Ministry says the goal is to position Fiji as a stronger tourism destination that continues to attract visitors and investment while delivering long-term benefits for Fijians.