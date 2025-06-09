Tourism growth continues despite uncertainty

Fiji’s tourism sector continues to show strong growth, with visitor arrivals rising in the first four months of the year despite global economic uncertainty.

The figures were highlighted in Parliament during discussions on the industry’s performance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka said visitor arrivals reached 276,701 in the first four months of the year, a 4.6 percent increase compared to the same period.

He said tourism remains Fiji’s biggest economic driver, with forward bookings remaining strong and international confidence in Fiji as a destination continuing to grow.

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The Government, he added, is focused not only on increasing visitor numbers but also ensuring tourism benefits are more widely shared across communities.

“This approach is strongly guided by the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation through the National Sustainable Tourism Framework 2024–2034, which places people, culture, community well-being and environmental stewardship at the centre of tourism development. That is the vision driving this coalition tourism reform agenda.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned what specific programmes are in place to ensure rural and maritime communities are benefiting directly from tourism growth.

“You have mentioned that you are ensuring tourism growth delivers more equitable economic benefits, but what I really want to know is, in the last 36 months, which areas have had that economic benefit in their hands?”

In response, Gavoka said there has been an increase in community tourism initiatives, along with support for tourism MSMEs and rural enterprises, aimed at improving access to finance, training, and market opportunities.

He also said key reforms, including the Commercial Use of Marine Areas Bill 2025 and the Tourism Bill 2026, are intended to strengthen regulation and increase community participation in the industry.