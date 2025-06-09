Wheelchair users struggle with inaccessible transport

[Photo: FILE]

Many public buses remain inaccessible, forcing wheelchair users to rely on expensive alternative transport or stay at home.

Opposition MP Hem Chand says these barriers severely hinder inclusion, especially for children who need mobility aids to reach school and therapy.

Chand adds that because buses lack wheelchair access, families are forced to spend heavily on taxi fares.

A call has been made for urgent enforcement of accessibility standards in public transport, including buses, and for upgrades to infrastructure.

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“A child in a wheelchair cannot fully participate in society if buses remain inaccessible. A person with mobility impairment should not have to rely on expensive taxi fares simply to attend school, work, or medical appointments.”

Chand has called for an increase in the grant allocation for people with disabilities in the next national budget.

Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran says disability inclusion is already part of government budgeting, with six ministries having specific budget lines dedicated to it.

“In the 2017–2018 financial year, the government committed approximately $13.7 million towards disability-specific support. Today, that commitment has more than tripled. In the 2024–2025 financial year, disability-specific budget allocation increased to $40.7 million.”

Kiran says another six ministries have also included disability inclusion in their policies and action plans.