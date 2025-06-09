Tinai and Savu set for potential debut

[File Photo]

Two new players are in line to potentially make their debuts for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team this weekend at the World Championship in Spain.

Charlotte Savu and Lusiana Tinai have been named in a lineup including seasoned campaigners for this weekend.

Verenaisi Ditavutu will lead the side while other players include speedstar Atelaite Buna, Adi Mereani Rogosau, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Ana Maria Naimasi, Mariana Talatoka, Mere Vocevoce, Reapi Uluinasau, Sesenieli Donu, Sera Bolatini and Silika Qalo.

The men’s side will be led by Terio Tamani, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Filipe Sauturaga, Akuila Dranivotua, Nacani Boginisoko, Sakiusa Siqila, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Joseva Talacolo, Tomasi Vuluma, Jeremaia Matana, Apete Narogo, George Bose and Isaia Rugu.

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Fiji Women will open up the championship against the USA at 8pm tomorrow.

The men’s team will meet France at 11.40pm.

You can watch Fiji’s matches LIVE on FBC TV.