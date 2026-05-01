School's badminton to start today

The 2026 Badminton Fiji Secondary School’s Tournament will kick start today, with over a hundred players from across Fiji set to compete in the three-day event.

School’s from as far as Vanua Levu will be gathering at the FMF Gymansium in Suva, where the tournaments starts, before being held at Yat Sen Secondary School.

Players from participating schools gathered at the Vodafone Arena yesterday afternoon to touch up on their game before the tournament starts.Badminton Fiji Vice President Joshline Caine hopes to see more schools from the maritime zone join the tournament in the future.

“We want to have more school’s from the maritime zone come join but I think for that, we will need to host these type of competitions in the Islands. We are really looking forward to the next three days and we hope that parents, students and fans can come out in numbers and support your respective schools.”

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The tournament will start at 8am, and fans can purchase their tickets at the venue gates.