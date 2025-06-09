Departure from Drua starting to sink in

While naming his side for their final 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson admitted the reality of his departure from the team is beginning to sink in.

He described yesterday’s squad announcement as an emotional moment, reflecting on his five-year journey with the club.

Jackson said a busy schedule over the past few weeks had left him little time to fully process the fact that he will be leaving the Drua at the end of the season.

Looking back on his coaching career, he said his time with the Drua has been the most rewarding so far.

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He also apologised to Drua fans for not delivering a season they could be proud of, but remains confident the team has a bright future ahead.

“Yes so I’ve been with them for a long time, if you include the Flying Fijians beforehand for a couple of years so, seven years with some of these boys so it’s time for someone else to take the reigns. It was a great team to be part of, great for my family, and grateful for the five years here.”

The Drua face the Reds at 9:30pm tonight, with the match to be broadcast live on FBC Sports.