Charges dropped for two students

Two of the three tertiary students charged in the murder case at Nauluvatu Settlement earlier this year have been discharged.

This as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has filed a Nolle Prosequi at the Suva High Court this morning.

Charges against second and third accused Alexander Leweniqila and Manoa Vakavuniwalu have been terminated, while the charge against first accused Aisake Lovobalavu has been reduced from murder to manslaughter.

The trio were initially charged in relation to the alleged killing of a 30-year-old man whose body was discovered at Nauluvatu Settlement in Samabula in March.

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Justice Daniel Goundar reminded the court that although charges against the two accused have been terminated, they can still be re-charged for the same offence in future.

Lovobalavu today took plea and pleaded not guilty to the charge of manslaughter.

DPP lawyer Tevita Naimila told the court that Lovobalavu made partial admissions during his caution interview, alleging he assaulted the victim after the deceased was seen touching women in their group.

Lovobalavu’s lawyer also applied for a bail variation, stating the 20-year-old wanted to temporarily change his address to Savusavu during the semester break.

The court granted the bail variation.

The matter has been transferred to Justice Pita Bulamainavalu and will be called again on the 25th of next month.