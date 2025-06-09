Major projects planned for Levuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says major developments are being planned for Levuka and the wider Lomaiviti Province.

While opening the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting in Suva yesterday, Rabuka announced plans to build new schools, develop government quarters and buy back lands previously sold.

The Prime Minister says many of these projects had been discussed and promised for years but were never implemented, and the Coalition Government is now focused on delivering those commitments.

Rabuka says the developments are aimed at improving livelihoods in Lomaiviti while creating better opportunities for future generations.

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He also highlighted a major shift in Government’s planning approach, saying the National Development Plan is no longer being treated as a short-term annual exercise.

Rabuka says Government has now adopted a long-term Strategic Development Plan aimed at supporting sustainable growth and national progress in the years ahead.

He says Fiji is fortunate to be embracing a long-term planning approach that is also being adopted globally.