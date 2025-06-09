Criminal Records Bill clears path for jobs and second chances

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the newly passed Criminal Records Bill 2026 will remove barriers stopping people with minor offences from rebuilding their lives and securing jobs.

Speaking to FBC News, Singh says this includes overseas employment opportunities.

The Minister says too many Fijians have been locked out of Australia’s PALM scheme and New Zealand’s RSE programme because of minor offences committed years ago.

He says cases involving breaches of COVID-19 curfews, not wearing masks during the pandemic, or minor teenage altercations have continued to haunt people long after they paid the price for their actions.

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The Minister says many of these individuals pleaded guilty, served their penalties and moved on, but outdated criminal records continued to shut doors on employment and income opportunities.

Singh stresses the legislation is not about wiping away serious crimes or excusing criminal behaviour.

He says the bill is designed to expunge minor offences so people can reintegrate into society, earn a living and support their families with dignity.

The Minister says the changes are also expected to boost Fiji’s economy through increased participation in overseas labour mobility schemes and stronger remittance flows.

Singh says whether people work locally or overseas, the focus is on helping them live meaningful lives and contribute positively to their families and communities.

The Criminal Records Bill 2026 was recently passed in Parliament.