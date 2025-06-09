Togiatama 6th Drua player to reach 50 caps

[File Photo]

Hooker Zuriel Togiatama will create another piece of history for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tomorrow night when he becomes just the sixth player to reach 50 caps for the club in their final 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Togiatama, who celebrated his 49th appearance with his first-ever try last week, will achieve the milestone in Round 16 clash as the Drua look to finish their season strongly away from home.

The experienced hooker headlines several changes to the matchday 23, with Isikeli Rabitu shifting to inside centre for his 25th appearance, while Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula has been named at fullback.

Coach Glen Jackson has also welcomed back Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Peni Ravai and Etonia Waqa for the encounter.

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In the forwards, Meli Tuni starts at loosehead prop alongside Togiatama and Samuela Tawake in the front row.

Isoa Nasilasila will make his 64th appearance for the club at lock and partners captain Temo Mayanavanua in the second row.

Vilive Miramira starts at blindside flanker, while last week’s Home Basics Player of the Match Kitione Salawa retains his spot at openside flanker.

Elia Canakaivata returns at number eight.

Halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa again combines with Kemu Valetini in the halves, while Taniela Rakuro switches to the left wing and Manasa Mataele starts on the right.

Rabitu will partner returning centre Tuidraki Samusamuvodre in midfield, with Armstrong-Ravula completing the back three at fullback.

The Drua have opted for a 6-2 bench split, with Sairusi Ravudi, Peni Ravai and Mesake Doge providing front-row cover, while Joseva Tamani, Etonia Waqa and Isoa Tuwai strengthen the forward reserves.

Simione Kuruvoli and Virimi Vakatawa are the two backline replacements for the trip to Brisbane.

The Drua and Reds meet at 9.35 tomorrow night and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.