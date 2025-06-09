Leaders review USP finances and future challenges

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The rapidly changing higher education environment, shaped by digital transformation, shifting student needs, and regional economic pressures were discussed at the University of the South Pacific Council’s 101st meeting in Tonga last week.

Pro-Chancellor and Council Chair Siosiua ʻUtoikamanu says the university has recently focused on strengthening governance, stabilising operations, and building a stronger foundation for future development.

The Council adopted USP’s unqualified audited financial statements for 2025 and reviewed the 2026 financial outlook, which highlighted challenges such as rising costs, economic uncertainty, and affordability pressures for students.

Discussions also focused on maintaining financial sustainability while ensuring continued support for students and improving academic delivery across the region.

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Key decisions included updates on government contributions and student fees, reforms to audit and assurance systems, and the appointment of the Governor-General of Tuvalu as the 33rd Chancellor of USP, effective 1 July 2026.

The next USP Council meeting will be held in Apia, Samoa, later this year.