Demand for disability support rises sharply

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Demand for specialised child support services in Fiji is increasing significantly, placing growing pressure on the Frank Hilton Organisation as more families seek early intervention and disability support.

The issue was highlighted during the launch of the 10th Amazing Wheelbarrow Race.

Chief Executive Officer Sureni Perera said demand for services has surged over the past three years, with more than 1,600 children referred between 2023 and 2025 through the Ministries of Health and Education and other referral partners.

She said in 2025 alone, about 700 families sought assistance for children with disabilities.

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Perera said the organisation has recorded a 70 percent increase in new assessments and a 134 percent rise in overall caseloads over the past three years.

“Double the number of boys who come to us for support than girls. This tells us a story. In 2025, once again, we delivered close to 7,000 contact sessions. You would have seen my team up on screen saying, my caseload is 24, my caseload is 8, that’s just for a block, and a block is 12 weeks.”

She said more than 66 percent of the children accessing services are under the age of five, highlighting the importance of early childhood intervention.

Despite rising demand, Perera said all services continue to be provided free of charge to families, with most support delivered in communities across Fiji rather than at the organisation’s main centre.

“Most of these sessions happen in communities, not necessarily at Brown Street, communities across Fiji. So most people would think Frank Hilton can make a pretty penny out of all these people who are coming to us, but all our services are run at no cost.”

A family member, speaking on behalf of a child receiving support, expressed gratitude for the organisation’s work.

“We thank Frank Hilton staff for their sacrifice to be with Apisalome all of their life and give Apisalome good health,”.

The Frank Hilton Organisation provides a range of services including audiology, physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychology assessments, learning support and positive behaviour support.